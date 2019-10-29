The Chargers waived McLaughlin on Tuesday.

The move signals Michael Badgley (groin), who participated fully in practice last week, is slated to resume kicking duties Sunday against the Packers. McLaughlin converted on six of nine field-goal attempts -- he connected on just two of five tries over 40 yards -- and all seven extra points during his four-game stint with the Chargers.

