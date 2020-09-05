The Colts will waive McLaughlin, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
McLaughlin filled in for the injured Adam Vinatieri down the stretch last year, but he was beaten out for the Colts' 2020 kicking job by rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.
