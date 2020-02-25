Chase Young: Won't work out at combine

Young is not planning on participating in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Young is widely believed to be the best defensive player in the draft and his decision to not work out at the combine suggests that he's not worried about losing that distinction. He will take part in medicals and team interviews, but no on-field work. Young (6-5, 265) is a freak athlete and monster off the edge who racked up 25 sacks in his final two seasons at Ohio State, including 16 sacks as a true junior in 2019.