Chester Rogers: Headed back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rogers reverted to the Browns' practice squad on Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Rogers served as Cleveland's primary punt returner in its win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. He didn't play an offensive snap but did tally 11 yards on returns.
