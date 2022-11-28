site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chester Rogers: Off Indianapolis' practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Colts cut Rogers from their practice squad Monday, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.
Rogers has played in just three games this season, exclusively on special teams. The 28-year-old wideout will now have to look for another opportunity with a different team.
