I suppose if you hire arguably the best offensive coordinator of the 2020s as your head coach you have to go get him the weapons he wants. One round after taking Colston Loveland 10th overall, the Chicago Bears selected Luther Burden in Round 2. Burden joins Loveland, D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze in a suddenly overcrowded room of pass catchers. Caleb Williams should be thrilled with this development, at least as thrilled as Johnson himself.

Burden may have been the ultimate big swing at the wide receiver position in the 2025 NFL Draft. His athleticism and skillset are intoxicating and he produced 86 catches for 1,212 yards and six touchdowns as a 20-year-old at Missouri. But the system and quarterback play in 2024 limited what we saw from Burden, leading people to question the breadth of his route tree. It's possible Johnson has a specific plan in place for Burden, that maximizes his skill, but we're unsure whether he could ever function as a true WR1 in an offense

Dan Schneier wrote Burden's pre-draft profile, praising Burden's YAC-ability and deep-ball tracking while questioning his engagement and concentration. The bottom line for Dan:

"Burden is a unique athlete because he has a dense build like a running back, but experience playing wide receiver and winning as a vertical route runner. He can create yards after first contact with his exceptional contact balance while also forcing missed tackles in space due to his elite lateral agility and stop-and-start acceleration. He hasn't displayed the ability to be a complete boundary receiver at the collegiate level, so it's difficult to project when that might happen in the NFL, but a team with a plan for him -- similar to Kyle Shanahan's plan for Deebo Samuel when he entered the NFL -- can turn him into an immediate playmaker."

I had the Matt Cooper and Matthew Rupert of Couch Scouts on FFT Dynasty earlier this month for my wide receiver preview to discuss Burden's outlook. Check it out:

The target competition for Burden is, well, a burden to his 2025 projection. I struggled to project more than 100 targets for him, which limits him to an upside WR4 ranking in redraft, someone I will hesitate to draft before Round 9. Burden's elite upside boosts him to WR31 in Dynasty, a borderline Round 1 pick in rookie drafts. Dynasty managers will have a difficult choice to make between Golden, Egbuka, Burden, and Higgins at the one-two turn, but for now that is the order I rank them in.

What does this mean for the rest of the Bears?

It is interesting to think about what the Loveland and Burden picks say about how Johnson viewed the Bears' weapons he inherited. But the first thing to take away from this picks is that Johnson is doing everything he can to give his quarterback the chance to succeed. I have boosted Williams up to QB17 in my 2025 projections and his upside means you should probably draft him higher. Few quarterbacks have a collection of weapons this deep, and no one else has Ben Johnson. I wouldn't blame anyone for drafting Williams as a top 10 QB.

The pick is not a disaster for Moore and Odunze, but it certainly represents a risk. Last year Keenan Allen saw 121 targets in 15 games for this team and we were hopeful Moore and Odunze would inherit at least a few of those. As of now, I am drafting Moore as a WR2, possibly in Round 4 and I will have a hard time taking Odunze before Round 7. The target share in Chicago is as unpredictable as any team in football, my initial projection is 24% for Moore, 20% for Odunze, and 18% for Burden.

The other winner from this move is D'Andre Swift. The Bears were rumored to be in on Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and TreVeyon Henderson. I thought Quinshon Judkins would be a good fit. They are all gone, not on the Bears. Swift has a legitimate shot at a career year.