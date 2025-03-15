Tennessee released Awuzie on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Awuzie signed a three-year contract with the Titans last March, but he'll end up playing with the team for only one season. The 29-year-old's 2024 campaign was marred by a groin injury that limited him to just eight games, though he started seven of those. Awuzie's release opens the door for Jarvis Brownlee -- who took over as a starter last year as a result of Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) both missing significant time -- to potentially hold onto a role in the starting defensive backfield.