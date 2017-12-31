Hunt (shoulder) is expected to see extended snaps Sunday with lead back Kareem Hunt likely to be rested or see a restricted workload and Charcandrick West (illness) ruled out, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Since the two Hunts are the only available tailbacks on the roster with West out of the mix, it's likely that Kareem will dress for the contest. However, with the Chiefs locked in as the AFC's No. 4 seed, the team has little to gain by exposing the standout rookie to injury, positioning Akeem to see the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield in Week 17. With four carries for minus-2 yards and three receptions for 27 yards across 14 contests this season, Hunt doesn't offer much of a sample for fantasy players to project from, but the opportunity he has to see heavy volume might be enough to make him an interesting speculative play in DFS or season-long formats.