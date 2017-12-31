Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: Exits game with ankle injury
Hunt was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with an ankle injury.
With the Chiefs locked into the AFC's No. 4 playoff seed, the plan was to rest key starters, so Hunt had an opportunity to see added carries in Week 17. Now that he's banged up, the team has fullback Anthony Sherman, as well as Kareem Hunt -- who was presumably originally ticketed for little to no work Sunday -- to handle backfield duties.
