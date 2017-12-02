Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: In line to back up Kareem Hunt
With Charcandrick West (personal) out Sunday against the Jets, Hunt is line to serve as the Chiefs' No. 2 running back, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
He'll work as Kareem Hunt's backup Sunday, with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noting that no one will be coming up from the team's practice squad to replace West this weekend. Akeem Hunt has logged just three carries and two catches in 10 games this season, but in Week 13, he could make a modest mark in the passing game, an area where West could be missed.
