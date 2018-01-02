Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: Lands on injured reserve
The Chiefs placed Hunt (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of the team's official site reports.
Weeks 16 and 17 were tough ones for Hunt, who entered the latter with a shoulder injury only to leave it with an ankle issue. The toll from both seemingly won't allow Hunt to play again during the Chiefs' upcoming playoff run. No matter, Kareem Hunt is the lead back by a long shot in Kansas City, so Charcandrick West (illness) and the recently re-signed C.J. Spiller likely won't see the field much, if at all, in the coming weeks.
