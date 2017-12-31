Hunt (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Broncos.

Hunt projects for the heaviest workload of his career, as head coach Andy Reid will likely be loathe to have starter Kareem Hunt see the field in a game in which he'd originally planned to rest him altogether. Fellow running back Charcandrick West's illness and subsequent inactive status disrupted those plans, but expect Akeem Hunt to still log the overwhelming majority of carries against Denver, with fullback Anthony Sherman and even wideout De'Anthony Thomas possibly seeing the occasional tote as well.