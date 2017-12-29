Hunt (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing fully all week.

Charcandrick West (illness) is also listed as questionable, but we'd expect both backs to suit up Sunday. With the Chiefs locked into the AFC's No. 4 playoff seed, starting running back Kareem Hunt is a candidate to be rested in Week 17, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. As a result, Akeem Hunt and West appear on track to see expanded roles this weekend.