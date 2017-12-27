Hunt (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hunt sprained his shoulder during last week's victory over the Dolphins. However, his full availability for Wednesday's practice suggests the injury was relatively minor and puts him firmly on track to play in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Broncos. It's possible he could see some carries on offense if the postseason-bound Chiefs rest their starters, since they having nothing to gain by winning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories