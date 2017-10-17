Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: Receives first carry of 2017
Hunt rushed once for three yards Sunday against the Steelers.
Hunt joined the mix Sunday after Charcandrick West (concussion) departed the contest and was unable to return. With Kareem Hunt still playing 78 percent of the team's snaps and C.J. Spiller rejoining the equation, Hunt's upside heading into next week remains severely limited even if West can't go.
More News
-
Best Week 7 streaming options
It's time to bounce back from the Kevin Hogan debacle. Heath Cummings has your streaming options...
-
Week 7 Trade Chart: A.P.'s value?
Whether you're dealing Adrian Peterson off his red-hot, two-score game, or aiming to swap a...
-
What you missed: Henry runs wild
Is Derrick Henry finally taking over the job in Tennessee? Maybe not, but he looked fantastic...
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....