Hunt rushed once for three yards Sunday against the Steelers.

Hunt joined the mix Sunday after Charcandrick West (concussion) departed the contest and was unable to return. With Kareem Hunt still playing 78 percent of the team's snaps and C.J. Spiller rejoining the equation, Hunt's upside heading into next week remains severely limited even if West can't go.

