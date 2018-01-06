Wilson (hamstring) is listed as active Saturday against the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wilson's practice reps were monitored by the Chiefs this week, as he progressed from a DNP on Tuesday to full participation Thursday. A season-best 10 catches for 147 yards in Week 17 was made possible by absences from Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, so Wilson will be the fourth option, at best, in the passing attack with versatile running back Kareem Hunt also expected to handle his workhorse role.