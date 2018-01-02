Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Busts out in Week 17, expected to miss practice Tuesday
Wilson caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 147 yards during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos, totaling 42 grabs for 554 yards and three scores on the season. However, Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reports that he is expected to sit out practice Tuesday due to a minor hamstring injury.
Wilson finished off 2018 with his best showing due to the absence of both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce from the gameday roster and potentially the presence of rookie Patrick Mahomes under center. When 2017 ends for the Chiefs, Wilson will become an unrestricted free agent and it wouldn't be surprising if he's headed elsewhere given the team's depth at the wide receiver position. If he does return, it's interesting to note that Mahomes will likely be at the helm for Kansas City, with Sunday's breakout displaying the rapport between the two.
More News
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Set as top receiver in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Hauls in three passes•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Snags just one pass•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Five catches for 72 yards Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Snags three passes versus Jets•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...