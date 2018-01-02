Wilson caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 147 yards during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos, totaling 42 grabs for 554 yards and three scores on the season. However, Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reports that he is expected to sit out practice Tuesday due to a minor hamstring injury.

Wilson finished off 2018 with his best showing due to the absence of both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce from the gameday roster and potentially the presence of rookie Patrick Mahomes under center. When 2017 ends for the Chiefs, Wilson will become an unrestricted free agent and it wouldn't be surprising if he's headed elsewhere given the team's depth at the wide receiver position. If he does return, it's interesting to note that Mahomes will likely be at the helm for Kansas City, with Sunday's breakout displaying the rapport between the two.