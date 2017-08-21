Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Catches two balls Saturday
Wilson caught two passes for 14 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals.
Wilson played a limited role in Saturday's contest, but he is likely to see an expanded role in 2017 following the departure of Jeremy Maclin from the team's receiving corps. Wilson sits fairly comfortably as the team's third wide receiver, with breakout star Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley set to lead the way for the unit this season.
