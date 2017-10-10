Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Catches two passes, moving up depth chart
Wilson snagged two of his three targets for 18 yards Sunday against the Texans.
Wilson saw just 42 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Sunday's contest, but that number figures to rise following the news of Chris Conley's ruptured Achilles tendon. It seems unlikely his volume of targets will see a corresponding rise, but he could receive a slight bump moving forward.
