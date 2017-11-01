Wilson's hamstring strain will keep him off the practice field Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wilson still has some time to bounce back before Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but if he is unable to suit up this weekend, Demarcus Robinson would be in line for added wideout snaps (in tandem with Tyreek Hill) in Week 9.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories