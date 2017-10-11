Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Dealing with leg injury
Wilson will be held out of Wednesday's practice with a leg injury, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
With Chris Conley out for the season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Wilson is positioned to take over as the Chiefs' No. 2 receiver. The role could be particularly important in Sunday's game against the Steelers, considering Travis Kelce (concussion) is also on the mend. Wilson didn't appear to miss any time in Sunday's 42-34 win over Houston, but he may have been injured toward the end of the game. The Chiefs will have a very thin pass-catching corps if neither Kelce nor Wilson is available Sunday.
