Wilson caught five of seven targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Raiders.

Wilson finished third on the team in receiving yards, but was just three yards shy of Tyreek Hill's team-leading total. While the 25-year-old receiver was actually targeted one more time than Hill, tight end Travis Kelce's 13 targets equaled the total of the two wide receivers combined. As the third receiving option in a balanced offense, it's tough to count on Wilson for consistent production.