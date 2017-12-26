Wilson caught three passes for 36 yards in Week 16 against the Dolphins.

Wilson trailed Tyreek Hill by just one snap during Sunday's matchup and actually tied Travis Kelce for the most targets with eight. While that's an encouraging sign, he has yet to provide enough consistent production to be considered in the vast majority of leagues heading into Week 17 against the Broncos.

