Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Iffy for Thursday
Wilson (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Raiders.
If Wilson is forced to missed a second straight game Thursday, De'Anthony Thomas and Demarcus Robinson would once again be in line for added snaps at wideout for the Chiefs, while working along with the team's No. 1 option at the position, Tyreek Hill.
More News
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...