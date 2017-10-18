Play

Wilson (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Raiders.

If Wilson is forced to missed a second straight game Thursday, De'Anthony Thomas and Demarcus Robinson would once again be in line for added snaps at wideout for the Chiefs, while working along with the team's No. 1 option at the position, Tyreek Hill.

