Wilson (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion Friday.

The team's top pass-catchers Travis Kelce (concussion) and Tyreek Hill (hamstring) are also in line to play, but with Chris Conley having suffered a ruptured Achilles in Week 5, Wilson is a candidate for added targets in Kansas City offense in the coming weeks. As a result, he's worthy of lineup consideration in deeper formats.