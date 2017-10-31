Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Injures hammy, could miss remainder of game
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against Denver with a hamstring injury, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
The severity of the injury is still somewhat uncertain. De'Anthony Thomas and Demarcus Robinson should see a boost in playing time during Wilson's temporary absence.
