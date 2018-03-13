Wilson is expected to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Dolphins when the league year begins Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins didn't take long to find their replacement for Jarvis Landry, reaching terms with a veteran slot receiver who set career-high marks for catches (42), targets (63), receiving yards (554) and receiving touchdowns (three) last season, despite playing only 13 games. Wilson is a clear downgrade in terms of physicality and instincts, but he does offer an element of straight-line speed that Landry lacks. The 25-year-old former Chief owns career marks of 12.5 yards per catch and 7.8 per target -- impressive work for a guy who primarily works from the slot. The contract suggests Wilson will have a good chance to establish a new persona best for targets, though he'll probably land far shy of Landry's 160 from last season.