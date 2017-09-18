Play

Wilson caught two of his three targets for 22 yards and rushed once for four yards Saturday against the Eagles.

Despite a five-catch effort in the opener, Wilson's production predictably dipped during Week 2. He took the field for just 64 percent of the team's snaps Sunday and is unlikely to see many targets with numerous, more talented mouths to feed.

