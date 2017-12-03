Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Listed as active Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Wilson, who caught three of seven targets for 36 yards and a TD in the Chiefs' 16-10 loss to the Bills in Week 12, is out there if you need him Sunday, but he remains a fantasy dart, with fellow wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce clearly the team's most reliable pass catchers. On the plus side, while high volume isn't always the norm for Wilson, he has scored in two of his last three outings.
More News
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Listed as questionable for Week 13•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Reverts to limited practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Scores team's lone touchdown in return•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Will make return Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Practices fully, listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Returns to full practice•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...