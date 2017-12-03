Wilson (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Wilson, who caught three of seven targets for 36 yards and a TD in the Chiefs' 16-10 loss to the Bills in Week 12, is out there if you need him Sunday, but he remains a fantasy dart, with fellow wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce clearly the team's most reliable pass catchers. On the plus side, while high volume isn't always the norm for Wilson, he has scored in two of his last three outings.