Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Wilson headed into Week 12 on with a questionable tag but played through his hamstring issue and hauled in three of seven targets for 36 yards and a score in the Chiefs' 16-10 loss to the Bills. The volume isn't always there for Wilson, but he has scored in two of his last three outings. Wilson remains a fantasy dart in Week 13, however, with fellow wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce profiling as the team's most reliable pass catchers.