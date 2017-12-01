Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Listed as questionable for Week 13's game
Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Wilson headed into Week 12's action with a questionable tag, yet he played through his hamstring issue, en route to hauling in three of seven targets for 36 yards and a TD in the Chiefs' 16-10 loss to the Bills. The volume isn't always there for Wilson, but he has scored in two of his last three outings. Wilson remains a fantasy dart in Week 13, however, with fellow wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce profiling as the team's most reliable pass-catchers.
