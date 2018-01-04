Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans.

Given that Wilson was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, we'd expect him to be a go this weekend. Wilson exploded for 10 catches on 11 targets for 147 yards in Week 17, but his high profile in the Chiefs offense last Sunday was the result of wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce sitting out the contest. Hill and Kelce will be back in the mix this week, plus running back Kareem Hunt is in line to see his normal allotment of snaps, thus limiting Wilson's fantasy ceiling against the Titans.