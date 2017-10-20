Wilson (knee) brought in one of two targets for a 63-yard touchdown in Thursday's 31-30 loss to the Raiders.

Wilson was notably a distant third in targets within the top wideout trio of himself, Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson, but he turned in the Chiefs' second receiving score of over 60 yards on the night midway through the third quarter. The 25-year-old's yardage total equaled a season high, while the score was his second of the campaign, both touchdowns having come within the last four games. Wilson did see Robinson step up as the top complement to Hill on Thursday with a five-catch, 69-yard effort, but he presumably remains the No. 2 receiver for the time being in the wake of Chris Conley's season-ending Achilles injury. Wilson will look to up his reception total in a tough Week 8 matchup versus the Broncos on Monday Night Football.