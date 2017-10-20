Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Makes one catch count Thursday
Wilson (knee) brought in one of two targets for a 63-yard touchdown in Thursday's 31-30 loss to the Raiders.
Wilson was notably a distant third in targets within the top wideout trio of himself, Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson, but he turned in the Chiefs' second receiving score of over 60 yards on the night midway through the third quarter. The 25-year-old's yardage total equaled a season high, while the score was his second of the campaign, both touchdowns having come within the last four games. Wilson did see Robinson step up as the top complement to Hill on Thursday with a five-catch, 69-yard effort, but he presumably remains the No. 2 receiver for the time being in the wake of Chris Conley's season-ending Achilles injury. Wilson will look to up his reception total in a tough Week 8 matchup versus the Broncos on Monday Night Football.
More News
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...