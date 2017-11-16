Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Misses another practice
Wilson (hamstring) will remain sidelined at Thursday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
If Wilson is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, which is where this is trending, fellow wideout Demarcus Robinson would remain in line for added reps in Kansas City offense in Week 11.
