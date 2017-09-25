Play

Wilson caught three of his four targets for 18 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chargers.

Although he wasn't heavily utilized, Wilson did manage to sneak into the end zone on an inside shovel pass from Alex Smith. He's still third among Chiefs receivers for weekly snaps and is further down than that on the totem pole for targets, keeping him off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of leagues.

