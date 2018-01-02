Wilson (hamstring) was held out of practice Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Wilson took advantage of a receiving corps sans Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in Week 17, hauling in 10 of 11 passes from Patrick Mahomes for 147 yards. During the eventual 27-24 win at Denver, Wilson picked up a sore hamstring in the latter stages, according to Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site. The injury may impact Wilson's practice reps all week, but Thursday's injury report will give an indication of his potential to play Saturday versus the Titans.