Wilson (knee) didn't practice Tuesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wilson experienced a precipitous drop in practice reps last week due to a knee injury and has yet to participate this week. Because the Chiefs have a short turnaround with a Thursday night affair on the docket, he may be trending toward a second DNP in a row. Wednesday's injury report could reveal whether or not he's a candidate to suit up in Week 7.

