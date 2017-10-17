Chiefs' Albert Wilson: No practice Tuesday
Wilson (knee) didn't practice Tuesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Wilson experienced a precipitous drop in practice reps last week due to a knee injury and has yet to participate this week. Because the Chiefs have a short turnaround with a Thursday night affair on the docket, he may be trending toward a second DNP in a row. Wednesday's injury report could reveal whether or not he's a candidate to suit up in Week 7.
