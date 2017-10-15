Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Out Sunday with knee injury
Wilson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Wilson's knee issue limited his participation in practices Thursday and Friday before he was downgraded to questionable Saturday. After Wilson was evaluated earlier Sunday, it was determined that he wasn't fit to take the field, so he'll miss out on an opportunity to pick up some extra targets following the season-ending injury to Chris Conley (Achilles). With Wilson out, De'Anthony Thomas and Demarcus Robinson are the top candidates to move into a starting role at receiver alongside No. 1 option Tyreek Hill.
More News
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: In line to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Dealing with leg injury•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Catches two passes, moving up depth chart•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Snags four passes•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...