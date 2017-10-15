Wilson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wilson's knee issue limited his participation in practices Thursday and Friday before he was downgraded to questionable Saturday. After Wilson was evaluated earlier Sunday, it was determined that he wasn't fit to take the field, so he'll miss out on an opportunity to pick up some extra targets following the season-ending injury to Chris Conley (Achilles). With Wilson out, De'Anthony Thomas and Demarcus Robinson are the top candidates to move into a starting role at receiver alongside No. 1 option Tyreek Hill.