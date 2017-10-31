Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Out with hamstring
Wilson will not return to Monday's game against the Broncos after injuring his hamstring.
While the severity of the injury is not known at this time, it is enough to keep Wilson from returning. The 25-year-old pass catcher only saw one target before exiting, and failed to make the reception. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.
