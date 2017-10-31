Wilson will not return to Monday's game against the Broncos after injuring his hamstring.

While the severity of the injury is not known at this time, it is enough to keep Wilson from returning. The 25-year-old pass catcher only saw one target before exiting, and failed to make the reception. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories