Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Practices fully, but listed as questionable
Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills despite practice fully both Thursday and Friday.
Even if Wilson is able to suit up Sunday, he's only an option in deeper formats, given that fellow wideout Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kareem Hunt continue to profile as the Chiefs' top pass-catchers.
