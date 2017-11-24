Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills despite practice fully both Thursday and Friday.

Even if Wilson is able to suit up Sunday, he's only an option in deeper formats, given that fellow wideout Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kareem Hunt continue to profile as the Chiefs' top pass-catchers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop