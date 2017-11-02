Wilson (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys is thus cloudy, though Wilson does have one more chance to return to the practice field Friday. If he is out or limited this weekend, Demarcus Robinson would be in line for added opportunities in the Chiefs' Week 9 offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories