Wilson (hamstring) wion't practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It's not the greatest sign that Wilson has yet to resume practicing following the Chiefs' Week 10 bye. If Wilson remains out Sunday against the Giants, fellow wideout Demarcus Robinson, who was on the field for 98 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 9, would remain in line for added reps.

