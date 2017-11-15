Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Remains sidelined
Wilson (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
It's not the greatest sign that Wilson has yet to resume practicing following the Chiefs' Week 10 bye. If he remains out Sunday against the Giants, fellow wideout Demarcus Robinson, who was on the field for 98 percent of the team's snap on offense in Week 9, would continue to be in line for added work once again this weekend.
More News
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Won't be available Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Dealing with hamstring strain•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Out with hamstring•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Injures hammy, could miss remainder of game•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Makes one catch count Thursday•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...