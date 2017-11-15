Wilson (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It's not the greatest sign that Wilson has yet to resume practicing following the Chiefs' Week 10 bye. If he remains out Sunday against the Giants, fellow wideout Demarcus Robinson, who was on the field for 98 percent of the team's snap on offense in Week 9, would continue to be in line for added work once again this weekend.