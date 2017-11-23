Wilson (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.

Wilson appears on track to be available Sunday against the Bills, after having missed the Chiefs' last two games. If he is able to suit up this weekend, Wilson's fantasy utility would be limited to deeper formats, with fellow wideout Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kareem Hunt still representing the team's top pass-catchers.

