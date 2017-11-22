Wilson (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Wilson, who last suited up on Oct. 30, has missed two straight games, but his return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests that the wideout has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Bills. Either way, TE Travis Kelce and fellow WR Tyreek Hill will continue to profile as the team's top pass-catchers heading into Week 12.

