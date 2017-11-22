Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Returns to limited practice
Wilson (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Wilson, who last suited up on Oct. 30, has missed two straight games, but his return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests that the wideout has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Bills. Either way, TE Travis Kelce and fellow WR Tyreek Hill will continue to profile as the team's top pass-catchers heading into Week 12.
