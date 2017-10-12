Play

Wilson (knee) is set to practice on a limited basis Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to tight end Travis Kelce, which represents good news for a Kansas City passing attack dealing with the season-ending Achilles' injury suffered by Chris Conley in Week 5. With Conley now out of the mix, Wilson is a candidate for added targets in the coming weeks, assuming his health.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories