Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Returns to practice
Wilson (knee) is set to practice on a limited basis Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to tight end Travis Kelce, which represents good news for a Kansas City passing attack dealing with the season-ending Achilles' injury suffered by Chris Conley in Week 5. With Conley now out of the mix, Wilson is a candidate for added targets in the coming weeks, assuming his health.
