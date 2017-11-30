Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Wilson was a full participant during Wednesday's session, so it seems he may have either suffered a setback or was deliberately held out of specific drills during Thursday's practice. His participation Friday will ultimately prove to be the more telling sign heading into Sunday's game against the Jets, so those in deeper leagues relying on Wilson should check back in his status before the weekend. He returned from a two-game absence due to the hamstring injury to suit up for the Week 12 loss to the Bills, during which he reeled in three of seven targets for 36 yards and a score.