Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Ruled out for Week 11
Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Even with the Chiefs returning from a bye, Wilson was unable to practice in any capacity this week, making it unsurprising that he'll be sidelined for a second straight contests. Wilson's absence will presumably allow Demarcus Robinson to handle elevated snaps for the fifth consecutive week, though Tyreek Hill is expected to rank as the top target among the Chiefs' wideouts Sunday.
