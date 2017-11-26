Wilson (hamstring) caught three of seven targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Bills.

Wilson made an immediate impact in his first action since Week 8, scoring his team's first touchdown since Week 9 when he took a third-quarter screen pass into the end zone from 19 yards out. Given the abhorrent current form of Kansas City's offense, it's tough to expect much moving forward from Wilson considering he's only topped 40 yards twice this season.