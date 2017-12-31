Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Set as top receiver in Week 17
Wilson will serve as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver against the Broncos with Tyreek Hill (coach's decision) officially inactive for the contest.
Wilson will be seeing targets from rookie Patrick Mahomes and not Alex Smith, who'll be in uniform but not expected to play. Nevertheless, with inconsistent and unproven options Demarcus Robinson, De'Anthony Thomas and Jehu Chesson as the other wideout behind him, the four-year veteran could be a modest streaming option against a talented Broncos secondary that may nevertheless be somewhat short on motivation in the regular-season finale.
